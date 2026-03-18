Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $15.02. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 65,929 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMPUY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HSBC set a $23.00 target price on shares of Impala Platinum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

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Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Impala Platinum Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

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