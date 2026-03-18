IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Posts Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.68% and a negative net margin of 513.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from IceCure Medical’s conference call:

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

FDA clearance plus the American Society of Breast Surgeons’ new guideline recommending cryoablation are cited as major adoption catalysts and the company notes ProSense is the first and only FDA‑cleared device for breast cancer treatment.

plus the American Society of Breast Surgeons’ new guideline recommending cryoablation are cited as major adoption catalysts and the company notes ProSense is the device for breast cancer treatment. Management reported record unit sales and a record Q4 (~$1.3M) driving full‑year 2025 revenue of $3.4M, with a growing pipeline converting to signed contracts and installations at prominent hospital systems.

Current reimbursement is under a CPT Category III code (~$4,000 facility payment) and IceCure has applied for transitional pass‑through (up to ~$900) and plans a CPT‑1 submission for physician payment, which management views as an inflection point if approved.

The FDA requires a 30‑site post‑marketing study (majority of sites identified but not all agreements signed), with onboarding expected in 3–6 months and patient enrollment slated to begin late summer, potentially affecting rollout timing.

International expansion efforts include a Health Canada Class III amendment for patients 60+ (decision expected H2 2026) and progress toward a Japanese submission with partner Terumo, which management says is already boosting global demand.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised IceCure Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IceCure Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICCM

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.