Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,242,373 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 12th total of 1,947,019 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howard Hughes news, Director R Scot Sellers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,274.98. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph Valane bought 1,260 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.45 per share, with a total value of $81,207.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,520.05. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 2.2%

HHH opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.26. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.40%.The company had revenue of $624.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

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Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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