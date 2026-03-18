Heights Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Indigo Acquisition Corp. $INACU

Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indigo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INACU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Indigo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indigo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indigo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Indigo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Indigo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

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Indigo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of INACU stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Indigo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Indigo Acquisition Company Profile

Indigo Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker INACU. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction, with one or more target businesses.

While Indigo Acquisition has not yet announced a definitive combination, it is structured to seek opportunities in sectors aligned with the expertise of its sponsor, including aerospace, aviation and related industries.

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