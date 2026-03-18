Heights Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 500,000 M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000. M3-Brigade Acquisition V accounts for about 1.4% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBAV. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,475,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 842,418 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 18.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,825,000.

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M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of MBAV stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBAV

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

(Free Report)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3’s digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade’s deep experience in credit and asset management.

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