Heights Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 696,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. EVE comprises 0.7% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVE by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EVE by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Price Performance

EVE stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Eve Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $896.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVE

EVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.