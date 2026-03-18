HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Key Stories Impacting HealthEquity

Here are the key news stories impacting HealthEquity this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,046,036.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

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HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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