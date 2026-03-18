Head to Head Review: Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) and Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) and Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beta Bionics and Baird Medical Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beta Bionics -73.02% -20.29% -18.32% Baird Medical Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Baird Medical Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Baird Medical Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beta Bionics $100.25 million 4.71 -$73.20 million ($1.95) -5.46 Baird Medical Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beta Bionics and Baird Medical Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baird Medical Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beta Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beta Bionics and Baird Medical Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beta Bionics 1 3 6 1 2.64 Baird Medical Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Beta Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 118.05%. Given Beta Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beta Bionics is more favorable than Baird Medical Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Beta Bionics has a beta of 5.59, indicating that its share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baird Medical Investment has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beta Bionics beats Baird Medical Investment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Baird Medical Investment

(Get Free Report)

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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