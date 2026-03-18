Head to Head Contrast: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. SEA (NYSE:SE)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samsara and SEA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $1.62 billion 12.01 -$9.12 million ($0.02) -1,684.45 SEA $22.94 billion 2.25 $1.58 billion $2.52 34.72

SEA has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Samsara has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Samsara and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 1 3 12 2 2.83 SEA 1 3 10 1 2.73

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $46.18, indicating a potential upside of 37.07%. SEA has a consensus target price of $166.83, indicating a potential upside of 90.65%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -0.56% -0.75% -0.41% SEA 6.93% 15.20% 6.03%

Summary

SEA beats Samsara on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SEA

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Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages a third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connect buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. Sea was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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