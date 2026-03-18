Head to Head Contrast: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Omeros”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $1.30 billion 1.64 $48.26 million $2.25 23.34 Omeros N/A N/A -$156.82 million ($2.02) -5.58

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phibro Animal Health and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 2 2 1 2.50 Omeros 1 1 2 1 2.60

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.59%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 257.88%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 6.29% 38.28% 8.37% Omeros N/A N/A -52.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Omeros on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal’s health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, environmental, industrial, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Omeros

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Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that has completed phase II clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; and OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company’s products under preclinical development comprise MASP-2, a pro-inflammatory protein target for the treatment of lectin pathway disorders; MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitors for alternative pathway disorders; and Adoptive T-Cell and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies and Immunomodulators/Immunotoxins/Cancer Vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

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