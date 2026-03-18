Head-To-Head Analysis: BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) & Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shengfeng Development and BingEx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $504.16 million N/A $10.88 million N/A N/A BingEx $4.02 billion 0.04 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -285.00

Volatility & Risk

Shengfeng Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BingEx.

Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shengfeng Development and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 64.91%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Shengfeng Development

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Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About BingEx

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BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

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