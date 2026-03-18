Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Purchases $41,103.75 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) Director William Snider purchased 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $41,103.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. This represents a 36.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, William Snider acquired 12,525 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,499.75.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

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Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

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Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

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