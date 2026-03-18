Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Purchases $41,103.75 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) Director William Snider purchased 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $41,103.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. This represents a 36.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
William Snider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, William Snider acquired 12,525 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,499.75.
Harvard Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.
Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.