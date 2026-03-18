Hancock Whitney Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

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Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

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Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $358,415.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,449.57. This trade represents a 13.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Key Hancock Whitney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hancock Whitney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates for multiple upcoming quarters and boosted full‑year forecasts (FY2026 to $6.10 from $6.04; FY2027 to $6.58 from $6.47) and reiterated a “Strong‑Buy” rating — a catalyst that can lift investor expectations and share demand. Zacks estimate increases (MarketBeat)

Zacks Research raised estimates for multiple upcoming quarters and boosted full‑year forecasts (FY2026 to $6.10 from $6.04; FY2027 to $6.58 from $6.47) and reiterated a “Strong‑Buy” rating — a catalyst that can lift investor expectations and share demand. Positive Sentiment: A separate note summarized analyst sentiment showing an average “Buy” recommendation on HWC, reinforcing the positive broker consensus backing the stock. HWC Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

A separate note summarized analyst sentiment showing an average “Buy” recommendation on HWC, reinforcing the positive broker consensus backing the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and valuation context: HWC’s 50‑day SMA (~$68.04) sits above the recent open (~$61.84) while the 200‑day SMA (~$63.82) is nearer the current level; the stock trades at a modest P/E (~10.9). These factors suggest upside tied to confirming earnings momentum, but also short‑term technical resistance.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

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Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

Further Reading

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