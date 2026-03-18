Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.
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Halma Stock Down 2.0%
About Halma
Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.
Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.
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