Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 million.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social‐impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first‐mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed‐income developments.

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