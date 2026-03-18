GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.10. 10,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 752% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -254.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.