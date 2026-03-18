Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.5% of Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,376,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,605,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,371,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,107,000 after buying an additional 168,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,302,000 after buying an additional 82,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

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Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $170.46.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 306.0%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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