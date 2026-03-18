Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.80. Approximately 1,343,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,111,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.93.

About Great Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.