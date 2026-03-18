Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 10,221 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for approximately 3.2% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Flex were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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