Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 196,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in QXO by 1,740.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QXO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on QXO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

QXO Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:QXO opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.58. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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