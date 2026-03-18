GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.
EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GrafTech International
Institutional Trading of GrafTech International
GrafTech International Price Performance
GrafTech International stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.
With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.