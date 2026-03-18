GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

GrafTech International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 57.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,131,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 2,594,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,673,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 546,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GrafTech International by 132.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,782,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,587,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 357.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 1,286,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 808,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

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GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

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