GM Advisory Group LLC Has $22.91 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,272.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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