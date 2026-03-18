Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

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