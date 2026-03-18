Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

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Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.7%

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.41.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ: GBLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on underwriting commercial niche insurance products designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and select specialty markets. Its approach centers on disciplined underwriting, customized policy structures and targeted distribution channels to address coverage gaps often underserved by standard carriers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses surety and fidelity bonds, workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, professional liability and environmental liability.

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