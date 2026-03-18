Global Dollar (USDG) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Global Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Global Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Dollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,966.14 or 1.00246010 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar’s launch date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,761,618,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,761,618,666.410991. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99994681 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $39,633,870.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.