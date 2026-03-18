Genius Sports Limited $GENI Position Decreased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises 4.9% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Voss Capital LP owned about 3.81% of Genius Sports worth $101,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,290 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Genius Sports by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,424,000 after buying an additional 2,647,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $27,312,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,330,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after buying an additional 2,576,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,513,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after buying an additional 2,051,503 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $17.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Genius Sports Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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