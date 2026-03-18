General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0%

GIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.05.

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General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $9,188,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 112.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key General Mills News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Positive Sentiment: General Mills agreed to sell its Brazil unit to 3Corações as part of a portfolio-sharpening push; investors viewed the move as removing a non-core asset and improving focus ahead of earnings. General Mills sells Brazil unit

General Mills agreed to sell its Brazil unit to 3Corações as part of a portfolio-sharpening push; investors viewed the move as removing a non-core asset and improving focus ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Company reaffirmed its full-year sales and profit forecasts after a prior cut — a mixed signal that management expects no further downward revisions but still faces a weak demand backdrop. General Mills reaffirms full-year forecasts

Company reaffirmed its full-year sales and profit forecasts after a prior cut — a mixed signal that management expects no further downward revisions but still faces a weak demand backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted lower profit and sales but said the company is approaching an inflection point from its turnaround efforts — a cautiously constructive take that tempers but doesn’t reverse the negative results. WSJ: General Mills posts lower profit

Coverage noted lower profit and sales but said the company is approaching an inflection point from its turnaround efforts — a cautiously constructive take that tempers but doesn’t reverse the negative results. Negative Sentiment: Q3 EPS of $0.64 missed estimates (~$0.73–$0.74) and revenue came in below expectations ($4.44B vs. ~$4.53B); organic sales declined and margins remain pressured — the primary catalyst for the share weakness. Zacks: GIS lags Q3 estimates

Q3 EPS of $0.64 missed estimates (~$0.73–$0.74) and revenue came in below expectations ($4.44B vs. ~$4.53B); organic sales declined and margins remain pressured — the primary catalyst for the share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Street response: coverage highlights the stock decline after the Q3 miss and a weak outlook for full-year performance, reinforcing negative investor sentiment. Blockonomi: stock declines after Q3

Street response: coverage highlights the stock decline after the Q3 miss and a weak outlook for full-year performance, reinforcing negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays cut its price target (to $43) and other analysts/shops have trimmed estimates or issued negative ratings, adding pressure on the shares. Barclays lowers GIS price target

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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