GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $273,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $285,263,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on GE
More GE Aerospace News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Palantir partnership — GE is deepening use of Palantir’s AI to predict equipment failures, untangle supply chains and improve military aircraft readiness, which can raise margins, reduce downtime and lengthen customer stickiness. Palantir and GE Aerospace Are Working Together on Military Aircraft. Is PLTR or GE Stock a Better Buy Here?
- Positive Sentiment: Defense & Propulsion momentum — Analyst coverage highlights rising orders and major defense contracts for GE’s propulsion business, supporting steady revenue growth and higher spare‑parts demand. That underpins the company’s defense tailwind. GE’s Defense & Propulsion Unit Gains Momentum: Can It Sustain?
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. manufacturing reinvestment — GE announced multi‑site investments (Indiana, Batesville, Hooksett) as part of a ~$1B U.S. manufacturing push and plans to hire ~5,000 workers, which should boost capacity and supply resilience for engines and components. GE Aerospace Invests $65M in Indiana GE Aerospace to invest $12 million in Hooksett plant
- Positive Sentiment: Operational contract — GE won work to boost J85 engine readiness, a concrete aftermarket/maintenance win that supports recurring revenue and spare‑parts sales. GE Aerospace Awarded Contract to Boost J85 Engine Readiness
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor comparisons to Palantir/NVDA — Several pieces contrast GE’s steadier, cash‑rich aerospace profile with higher‑growth AI/defense software plays; this frames GE as lower‑volatility income/industrial exposure versus pure software upside. Palantir and GE Aerospace Are Working Together on Military Aircraft. Is PLTR or GE Stock a Better Buy Here?
- Negative Sentiment: Rare‑earth / metallization risks — Broader coverage warns that heavy reliance on critical magnet and rare‑earth supply chains (largely China‑dominated) could raise costs or bottlenecks for advanced defense and civilian systems, a potential headwind for margins and delivery timelines. The Invisible Metals Powering a Trillion-Dollar Economy
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and balance‑sheet considerations — GE Aerospace trades at a premium (PE ~37, PEG ~2.8) with modest liquidity metrics (quick ratio ~0.74) and leverage (debt/equity ~1.0); strong operational news may already be priced in, leaving the stock sensitive to guidance misses or macro shocks.
GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%
GE stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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