GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $273,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $285,263,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

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More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%

GE stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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