Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,614 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $210.87. The company has a market cap of $320.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.