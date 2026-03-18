Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 21,236 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 6.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $33,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 370,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,249 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDW opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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