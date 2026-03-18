G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.