FY2026 EPS Estimates for AC Immune Raised by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a report released on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

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AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,977.71% and a negative return on equity of 103.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $63,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AC Immune News

Here are the key news stories impacting AC Immune this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and assigned an $8.00 price target on ACIU, a bullish signal that can attract fresh buying interest. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and assigned an $8.00 price target on ACIU, a bullish signal that can attract fresh buying interest. Positive Sentiment: A brokerage consensus price target of $9.00 was reported, implying material upside vs. current levels and supporting investor optimism. Article Title

A brokerage consensus price target of $9.00 was reported, implying material upside vs. current levels and supporting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS projection to $1.61 and marginally improved FY2026 (less negative), signaling a more optimistic long‑term view from at least one boutique analyst — supportive for longer‑horizon investors.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS projection to $1.61 and marginally improved FY2026 (less negative), signaling a more optimistic long‑term view from at least one boutique analyst — supportive for longer‑horizon investors. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright released detailed quarterly guidance for 2026 (Q1–Q4 each forecast at approximately ($0.22) EPS). This provides clarity on near‑term loss pacing but is not a catalyst by itself.

HC Wainwright released detailed quarterly guidance for 2026 (Q1–Q4 each forecast at approximately ($0.22) EPS). This provides clarity on near‑term loss pacing but is not a catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears garbled (shows 0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover). Treat the short‑interest entries as unreliable until corrected by an official exchange filing.

Reported short‑interest data appears garbled (shows 0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover). Treat the short‑interest entries as unreliable until corrected by an official exchange filing. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed medium‑term EPS estimates — FY2028 cut to $1.07 (from $1.30) and FY2029 to $1.52 (from $1.90) — which reduces some of the prior upside embedded in forecasts and could temper enthusiasm if investors focus on near‑to‑midterm dilution of growth expectations.

AC Immune Company Profile

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AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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