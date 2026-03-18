Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 242,108 Shares of Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,108 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 37.9% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Vertex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Vertex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. Vertex had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 150,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,902.31. This trade represents a 36.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal acquired 247,740 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,240,439.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 247,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,439.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 437,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

See Also

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