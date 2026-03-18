Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $300,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 263,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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