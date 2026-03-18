Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $240,000 Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,985.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 58.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $290.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $298.12.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,112.23. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,417.59. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,761 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,568. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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