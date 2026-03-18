Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) vs. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Critical Review

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Fresh Del Monte Produce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1,018.60 billion 0.00 $96.15 million $2.96 3.86 Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.32 billion 0.45 $90.70 million $1.88 21.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Del Monte Produce. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Del Monte Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 23.88% 10.34% 4.38% Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.10% 7.63% 5.01%

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Fresh Del Monte Produce on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

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Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

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Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

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