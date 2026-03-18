Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,928,918 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 33,939,235 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,309,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,309,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $69.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 28,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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