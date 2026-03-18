Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) CFO Jill Mcconnell Sells 1,804 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Mcconnell sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $16,632.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,384.72. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fortrea Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of FTRE opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.80. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 72.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 224,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 94,448 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 3rd quarter worth $8,325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 305,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter.

FTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortrea from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on Fortrea and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.