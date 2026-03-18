Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 219 to GBX 216 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th.
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Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forterra will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.
About Forterra
Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
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