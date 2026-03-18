Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Major Shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 17,207 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 17,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $60,052.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,024,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,602.72. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 65,148 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,063.56.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.85 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 115.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fluent from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

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Fluent News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 65,148 shares at about $3.47 on March 13, raising its stake to ~3.09M shares (≈+2.15% position increase). Insider accumulation from a >10% holder is commonly read as a vote of confidence. Read More.

Major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 65,148 shares at about $3.47 on March 13, raising its stake to ~3.09M shares (≈+2.15% position increase). Insider accumulation from a >10% holder is commonly read as a vote of confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director James Geygan bought multiple blocks (including 17,207 on March 12 and a 65,148 block on March 13), boosting his direct holdings to roughly 3.04M shares — insider buying at current levels often supports short-term upside. Read More.

Director James Geygan bought multiple blocks (including 17,207 on March 12 and a 65,148 block on March 13), boosting his direct holdings to roughly 3.04M shares — insider buying at current levels often supports short-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $3.50 (from $2.50) and kept a Hold rating on March 10, a minor positive that narrows perceived downside. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $3.50 (from $2.50) and kept a Hold rating on March 10, a minor positive that narrows perceived downside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and capital-structure context: 50‑day SMA ≈ $3.34, 200‑day SMA ≈ $2.55, market cap ≈ $100M, debt/equity ~0.18 and quick/current ratios ~1.02 — small‑cap profile that can show larger moves but limited liquidity. Read More.

Technical and capital-structure context: 50‑day SMA ≈ $3.34, 200‑day SMA ≈ $2.55, market cap ≈ $100M, debt/equity ~0.18 and quick/current ratios ~1.02 — small‑cap profile that can show larger moves but limited liquidity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership (~23%) and recent hedge‑fund position changes mean professional buyers/sellers could moderate volatility as they rebalance. Read More.

Institutional ownership (~23%) and recent hedge‑fund position changes mean professional buyers/sellers could moderate volatility as they rebalance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain weak: the March 9 quarter missed EPS (-$0.09 vs. -$0.04 est.) and revenue was slightly below consensus ($61.8M vs. $62.85M). Fluent posts negative net margin and ROE, and analysts expect FY EPS around -1.82 — factors that can cap valuation until profit trends improve. Read More.

About Fluent

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Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

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