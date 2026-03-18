First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,642 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 13,548 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HUSV opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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