First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 245 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 245 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $49,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,500.80. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Georges Antoun sold 791 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total value of $150,574.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Georges Antoun sold 1,958 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.95, for a total value of $381,712.10.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

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Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on FSLR while lowering its price target to $269 (from $312), which still implies meaningful upside and signals continued institutional support. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on FSLR while lowering its price target to $269 (from $312), which still implies meaningful upside and signals continued institutional support. Positive Sentiment: Media/analyst pieces are highlighting First Solar as an undervalued renewable-energy stock (attractive forward P/E cited), reinforcing a value/mean‑reversion thesis that can attract buyers. InsiderMonkey undervalued stocks article

Media/analyst pieces are highlighting First Solar as an undervalued renewable-energy stock (attractive forward P/E cited), reinforcing a value/mean‑reversion thesis that can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 (from $241) while keeping an In Line rating — a modest re‑calibration of expectations rather than a bearish downgrade. Evercore ISI price target cut

Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 (from $241) while keeping an In Line rating — a modest re‑calibration of expectations rather than a bearish downgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple small insider dispositions were reported (routine sales by several executives at ~\$200.80), which individual investors often view as standard liquidity events rather than a firm signal. Representative SEC filing: Georges Antoun Form 4. Antoun Form 4

Multiple small insider dispositions were reported (routine sales by several executives at ~\$200.80), which individual investors often view as standard liquidity events rather than a firm signal. Representative SEC filing: Georges Antoun Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: several senior officers sold significant stakes (notably the CFO’s ~14,106-share sale — a ~31.98% reduction — and large reductions by the General Counsel and CEO). Clustered large sales by management can hurt sentiment and raise questions about timing/insider views. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: several senior officers sold significant stakes (notably the CFO’s ~14,106-share sale — a ~31.98% reduction — and large reductions by the General Counsel and CEO). Clustered large sales by management can hurt sentiment and raise questions about timing/insider views. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing legal risk and potential headline-driven volatility that investors should monitor. Pomerantz investor alert

First Solar Company Profile

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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