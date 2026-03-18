First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,135 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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