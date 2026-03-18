First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Makes New $18.09 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 180,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after buying an additional 4,942,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after buying an additional 2,423,410 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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