First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Invests $938,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 291,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,368,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2703 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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