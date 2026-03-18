First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Cuts Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the quarter. S&T Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.49% of S&T Bancorp worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised S&T Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.92.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $105.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

S&T Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

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