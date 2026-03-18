First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF $CPLB

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,375 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF by 164.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period.

Get NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CPLB opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

About NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF

The NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark. Up to 30% may be invested in high yield bonds, and up to 20% in foreign issuers. CPLB was launched on Jun 17, 2021 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.