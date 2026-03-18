Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FITBO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

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Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast. With a network of branches, ATMs and digital channels, Fifth Third serves individual consumers, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s retail banking operations provide deposit accounts, credit and debit card services, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and auto financing.

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