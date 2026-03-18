Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.99.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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