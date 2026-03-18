Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 61.60%.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LON:FEV opened at GBX 403.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.87. Fidelity European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 326 and a 12-month high of GBX 442. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.14.

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Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

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Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent. It follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.

Viewed as a whole, the European Union is the world’s second largest economy and home to some of the strongest, most stable and resilient companies.

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